Projected first round pick Derrius Guice talks LSU Pro Day
Baton Rouge - Former LSU Tiger running back Derrius Guice showcased his hands in front of all 32 NFL teams Wednesday morning at LSU's annual Pro Day.
NFL scouts have described Guice as an old-school running back with a blue-collar mentality that displays toughness and violence to run through tacklers.
While Guice opted not to run the 40-yard dash he did take part in the individual part of today's workout. His main focus was to prove his ability as pass catcher to show teams he can be a three down back.
"The focus today was to come out and show my receiving ability, said Guice. "First half of the running back drills was to come out with Danny and the receivers and the running back coaches behind us telling us what routes they want to see and then actually going over to the position of running back drills with the backs, it was a great day."
In back-to-back seasons Guice posted 1,000 plus yard rushing campaigns, but only caught 32 career receptions
NFL scouts believe his soft hands and route-running skills are best used when snagging screens or catching passes out of the flat.
