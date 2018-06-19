Project to build more sidewalks underway in South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A major project plans to breathe new life in a community that has been suffering from a lack of sidewalks.

Through the Green Light Plan, more than a dozen blocks in the South Baton Rouge community will receive new sidewalks. Right now, construction crews are working on paving the new sidewalks from Government Street to East Washington Street.

Longtime resident Antoinette Jasmin was overjoyed after she noticed the new addition to Eddie Robinson Senior Drive.

She walks regularly, however, most of the time it's in the street or edging the curve because this area has never had sidewalks since she'd been living there.

"I like this! They're fixing up the sidewalks," said Jasmin. "I like the fact that they are fixing up stuff around here, slowly but surely... Progress is what it is."

Other residents say it's dangerous to walk in the streets because of the heavy flow of traffic.

"You have cars coming... People speeding," said another resident passing through the neighborhood.

The road improvement cost will be around a quarter of a million dollars and should be finished in the next couple of months.