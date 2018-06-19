Latest Weather Blog
Project to build more sidewalks underway in South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A major project plans to breathe new life in a community that has been suffering from a lack of sidewalks.
Through the Green Light Plan, more than a dozen blocks in the South Baton Rouge community will receive new sidewalks. Right now, construction crews are working on paving the new sidewalks from Government Street to East Washington Street.
Longtime resident Antoinette Jasmin was overjoyed after she noticed the new addition to Eddie Robinson Senior Drive.
She walks regularly, however, most of the time it's in the street or edging the curve because this area has never had sidewalks since she'd been living there.
"I like this! They're fixing up the sidewalks," said Jasmin. "I like the fact that they are fixing up stuff around here, slowly but surely... Progress is what it is."
Other residents say it's dangerous to walk in the streets because of the heavy flow of traffic.
"You have cars coming... People speeding," said another resident passing through the neighborhood.
The road improvement cost will be around a quarter of a million dollars and should be finished in the next couple of months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OMV fines collected surpasses $115 million
-
Home security camera captures 'gustnado' moving through Gonzales
-
Despite confession, former East Feliciana Coroner enters not guilty pleas
-
Project to build more sidewalks in South Baton Rouge underway
-
WATCH: Deputies rescue boater, dogs after pontoon sinks in Bossier Parish
Sports Video
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints