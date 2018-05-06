81°
Progress and lingering problems await New Orleans' new mayor
NEW ORLEANS - His accomplishments include rebuilding public works, eliminating a nearly $100 million city budget deficit and reforming a scandal-plagued police department.
In many ways, Mitch Landrieu leaves the New Orleans mayor's office Monday on a high note. His accomplishments include November's announcement that DXC Technology is bringing 2,000 new jobs to the city still staggered by 2005's Hurricane Katrina when Landrieu took office in 2010.
Still, the term-limited Democrat leaves stubborn problems for his successor, LaToya Cantrell. They include an aging water, sewerage and drainage system run by an agency with a history of management problems.
And violent crime remains a problem in a city with an undermanned police force.
