Program offering free on-the-job training to Ascension Parish teachers

GONZALES - Teach Ascension Academy is providing new teachers in Ascension Parish with additional training opportunities. The two-year program already has 38 candidates and counting.

"It's about a three to four-month process before we are able to put them in front of students. And then we give them hands-on training at the moment every day, with our kids, " said Dawn Love, the Program Director for the Teacher Advancement Program.

As of now, the program is currently accepting applications for Feb. 18. Joline Kreh, a sixth-grade math teacher at Gonzalez Middle School, is currently enrolled in the program.

"It kind of helps me grow as a teacher. I know that they are always there for support. I can reach out for support if I need anything," Kreh said.

Tuition for the program is $4,000, but most enrollees shouldn't have to worry about that.

"We actually waive the tuition fee, if you commit to our two years for the program," Love said.

For Kreh, she says the program goes beyond the training.

"Its just really a good family."

If you want to learn more about Teach Ascension Academy, click here.