Professional wear donations sought for people leaving prison

1 hour 13 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 July 01, 2018 11:03 AM July 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - For an 11th year, Louisiana's corrections department is asking people to donate professional clothing they no longer want to help people leaving prison have something to wear for job interviews.

The National Suit Drive is a partnership with Refined by Fire Ministries and Men's Wearhouse. It takes place every July.

Men's Wearhouse locations around the state are accepting donations of used and cleaned clothing items, including suits, dress shirts, sports coats, shoes, jackets, ties and belts for both men and women. Clothing should be on a hanger.

The clothes should be interview-appropriate, so men and women leaving prison can have a professional look.

Donations will be accepted until July 31.

