Producers plan movie about Thai cave rescue

NEW YORK (AP) - The boys are out of the cave. Now Hollywood wants in.

The producers behind Christian films like "God's Not Dead" are already in Thailand with plans to develop a movie about the 18-day saga of the soccer team trapped in a flooded cave. Though the drama of headline-grabbing rescues often doesn't carry over the big screen, Pure Flix Entertainment co-founder Michael Scott believes the story about the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach is ripe for movie adaptation.

Scott said he feels a personal connection with the story. His wife is Thai and he said he was spending the summer in Bangkok when the team went missing. Scott and fellow producer Adam Smith have begun talking to some of the participants about movie rights.