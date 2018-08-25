92°
Producer, lawyer mull next move in 'Hollywood South' appeal

Saturday, August 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Lawyers for a movie producer and a lawyer convicted of fraud involving Louisiana's "Hollywood South" film tax credit program are considering whether to ask a federal appeals court to take another look at the case.
  
Producer Peter Hoffman and attorney Michael Arata were spared a jail sentence last year when a federal judge threw out some of their 2015 jury convictions.
  
But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated many of the convictions Aug. 9.
  
Court documents show defense attorneys are considering whether to ask for a 5th Circuit re-hearing or go to the Supreme Court.
  
They have until Sept. 24 to apply for a rehearing.
  
The case involved renovation of a dilapidated New Orleans building into a film production facility.
