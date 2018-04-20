69°
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead

3 hours 50 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 April 20, 2018 1:24 PM April 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News
NEW YORK (AP) - The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.
  
Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.
  
Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."
  
His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)."
  
His hits include "Wake Me Up!" ''The Days" and "You Make Me."
