Produce industry expects to ship some romaine again soon

3 hours 18 minutes ago Monday, November 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A produce industry group says it expects U.S. health officials to scale back a public health alert warning people not to eat any romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.

Jennifer McEntire of the United Fresh Produce Association says the Food and Drug Administration informed the group that a narrower alert would be announced as early as Monday. She says special labeling would be required for the romaine given clearance to go on the market.

Health officials warned people last week not to eat any romaine because they hadn't yet identified a source of contamination in the outbreak.

When the reported illnesses started, most the romaine sold in the U.S. was being grown in central California. Harvests recently began shifting to southern California and the Yuma, Arizona, region.

