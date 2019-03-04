45°
Latest Weather Blog
Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint dies at 49
LONDON - Keith Flint, lead singer of the electronic band The Prodigy, has died. He was 49.
His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement, USA Today reports.
It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t
Flint was found dead at his home near London. Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves grab smartphones in chaotic Verizon store break-in
-
Legendary QB Peyton Manning plays catch with riders on Mardi Gras parade...
-
Sunday Journal: It's time for gumbo at St. James
-
UPDATE: Two transported after reported chlorine leak at Geismar chemical plant
-
Krewe of Comogo to roll Monday night