Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint dies at 49

5 hours 18 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 March 04, 2019 8:13 AM March 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CNN

LONDON - Keith Flint, lead singer of the electronic band The Prodigy, has died. He was 49.

His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement, USA Today reports.

Flint was found dead at his home near London. Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

