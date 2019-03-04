Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint dies at 49

Photo: CNN

LONDON - Keith Flint, lead singer of the electronic band The Prodigy, has died. He was 49.

His death was confirmed Monday by the band in a statement, USA Today reports.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

Flint was found dead at his home near London. Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.