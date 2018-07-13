92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Problem pump leaving sewage in restaurant parking lot

16 hours 13 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 10:09 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE - Management at one Bluebonnet Blvd. restaurant is furious with the city-parish for a sewage mess in front of their business. About once a month, pipes overflow through the parking lot of Ralph and Kacoo's.

"It's hard to stomach. Not really a good look for the restaurant," said General Manager Terry Johnston.

When it happens his customers have to drive through the mess and deal with the smell.

"It's potent," he said.

The city-parish is quick to clean the parking lot but management is tired of the regular occurrence.

"What really needs to happen is we need to fix the problem. Throwing some sanitizer down and saying it's better when it's not," said Johnston.

The cause is a nearby pumping station that has an issue according to the city-parish. A replacement is being designed after which bids will go out for the project.

It's not yet known when the pump will be replaced.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days