Probation for ex-Louisiana deputy guilty of tax evasion

Wednesday, April 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The former chief deputy of a suburban New Orleans sheriff's office has been sentenced to five years of probation following his January conviction in a federal tax case.
  
New Orleans media report that former Jefferson Parish Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro was sentenced on Wednesday.
  
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 27 to 33 months, saying incarceration serves as a deterrent to would-be tax evaders. Taffaro's attorney argued for leniency. He noted the 70-year-old Taffaro's lack of prior offenses, his charitable work and a distinguished law enforcement career.
  
Taffaro was convicted on 12 counts, including tax evasion and filing false returns. Prosecutors say he provided false information about his income and expenses from a business he co-owned with former Sheriff Newell Normand, who was not accused of wrongdoing.

