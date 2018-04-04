Probation for ex-Louisiana deputy guilty of tax evasion

Photo: WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The former chief deputy of a suburban New Orleans sheriff's office has been sentenced to five years of probation following his January conviction in a federal tax case.

New Orleans media report that former Jefferson Parish Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro was sentenced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 27 to 33 months, saying incarceration serves as a deterrent to would-be tax evaders. Taffaro's attorney argued for leniency. He noted the 70-year-old Taffaro's lack of prior offenses, his charitable work and a distinguished law enforcement career.

Taffaro was convicted on 12 counts, including tax evasion and filing false returns. Prosecutors say he provided false information about his income and expenses from a business he co-owned with former Sheriff Newell Normand, who was not accused of wrongdoing.