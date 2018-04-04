70°
Latest Weather Blog
Probation for ex-Louisiana deputy guilty of tax evasion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The former chief deputy of a suburban New Orleans sheriff's office has been sentenced to five years of probation following his January conviction in a federal tax case.
New Orleans media report that former Jefferson Parish Chief Deputy Craig Taffaro was sentenced on Wednesday.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 27 to 33 months, saying incarceration serves as a deterrent to would-be tax evaders. Taffaro's attorney argued for leniency. He noted the 70-year-old Taffaro's lack of prior offenses, his charitable work and a distinguished law enforcement career.
Taffaro was convicted on 12 counts, including tax evasion and filing false returns. Prosecutors say he provided false information about his income and expenses from a business he co-owned with former Sheriff Newell Normand, who was not accused of wrongdoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane