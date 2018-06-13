71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prisoners accused of illegally entering US held in Louisiana

1 hour 58 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 June 12, 2018 10:08 PM June 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say more than 50 people accused of entering the United States illegally are being held at a Louisiana parish medium-security facility.
  
Maj. Charles Gray with the Bossier Sheriff's Office tells The Times of Shreveport that the federal prisoners are male and began arriving Monday morning.
  
Gray says the detainees are of the lowest security level since they have not been convicted of any crimes and that the federal government pays Bossier Parish more than $60 per day, per inmate.
  
More than 150 inmates were moved to other parish facilities in order to accommodate the detainees.
  
The newspaper says the men will be held in the Bossier facility until federal courts determine the outcome of each of their cases.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days