Prisoners accused of illegally entering US held in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Authorities say more than 50 people accused of entering the United States illegally are being held at a Louisiana parish medium-security facility.
Maj. Charles Gray with the Bossier Sheriff's Office tells The Times of Shreveport that the federal prisoners are male and began arriving Monday morning.
Gray says the detainees are of the lowest security level since they have not been convicted of any crimes and that the federal government pays Bossier Parish more than $60 per day, per inmate.
More than 150 inmates were moved to other parish facilities in order to accommodate the detainees.
The newspaper says the men will be held in the Bossier facility until federal courts determine the outcome of each of their cases.
