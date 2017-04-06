54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prison van crash closes I-55 south of Ponchatoula

48 minutes 50 seconds ago April 06, 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 April 06, 2017 6:46 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

MANCHAC – I-55 southbound was closed to traffic due to a crash south of Ponchatoula Thursday morning. The left lane has reopened leaving the right lane blocked as of 7 am.

According to DOTD, the crash happened near mile marker 17 near Manchac just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say traffic is being diverted onto US 51.

WWLTV reports a prison transport van carrying 16 prisoners to Orleans Parish Prison was involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days