Prison van crash closes I-55 south of Ponchatoula

MANCHAC – I-55 southbound was closed to traffic due to a crash south of Ponchatoula Thursday morning. The left lane has reopened leaving the right lane blocked as of 7 am.

According to DOTD, the crash happened near mile marker 17 near Manchac just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say traffic is being diverted onto US 51.

WWLTV reports a prison transport van carrying 16 prisoners to Orleans Parish Prison was involved in the crash.

I-55 South closed to traffic at MM 17 (Manchac) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto US 51. Congestion is minimal. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) April 6, 2017

