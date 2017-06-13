82°
Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

1 hour 54 minutes 46 seconds ago June 13, 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13 2017 June 13, 2017 10:48 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
EATONTON - Authorities may have no shortage of witnesses to the killing of two guards on a prison bus in Georgia.
  
The Putnam County Sheriff's office says about 30 other inmates were on the transport bus when two inmates overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them.
  
Authorities aren't saying which of the escaped inmates did the killing.
  
Authorities are searching for 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose, who were seen fleeing in a car-jacked "grass green," four-door Honda Civic.
  
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it happened at about 5:45 a.m. on state Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, southeast of Atlanta.
  

