Prison guard in training arrested after alleged on-duty sexual encounter with inmate

JACKSON - A cadet at the Dixon Correctional Institute in East Feliciana Parish has been fired after he allegedly performed sex acts with an inmate while he was on the clock.

According to the Department of Corrections, 18-year-old Jermaine Charles Brown Jr. of Baton Rouge was booked on malfeasance charges Monday.

The department says an investigation revealed Brown had the sexual encounter while he was on duty at the prison Saturday. He was immediately terminated from the department as a result.

He's the second cadet fired at Dixon in the past month after another tried to smuggle tobacco and lighters for an inmate.

Brown had worked at the prison since Sept. 25, 2018, just over a month.