Prison guard in training accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple inmates

2 hours 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 September 24, 2018 7:18 PM September 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A cadet training at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish was arrested after an investigation revealed she had inappropriate relationships with at least four separate offenders.

According to the Department of Corrections, 35-year-old Valerie Victor admitted to texting with the inmates, as well as receiving lewd photos from at least one of them.

A DOC spokesperson says Victor was arrested Monday and booked on four counts of malfeasance.

Victor was fired from her job at the prison. She had been training there since July.

