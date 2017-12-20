Prison guard arrested for having sex with inmate, bringing drugs into jail

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- A female guard at the Orleans Justice Center was arrested for having sexual contact with an inmate and bringing illegal drugs into the jail, according to authorities.

WWL-TV reports that Oshen Heilman, 25, was arrested at the jail Tuesday when she arrived for work.

Heilman was booked with three counts of sexual battery, five counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and other drugs, several contraband and conspiracy charges, as well as sexual malfeasance in prison.

Heilman, who was immediately suspended, has been an Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputy for a little over a year.

Authorities say she was hired in 2016 and was a guard assigned to an inmate pod in the direct supervision jail, meaning that she came in regular contact with inmates throughout her shift.

The sheriff's office said that Heilman admitted to smuggling contraband into the jail and was paid $500 to deliver it. She also admitted that she brought drugs into the facility on three separate occasions for an inmate that she was romantically involved with.