Principal 'saddened' by video showing school employee pinning student on concrete

PONCHATOULA - School officials say they're investigating a violent confrontation between a junior high student and a faculty member caught on video in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the Daily Star, Ponchatoula Junior High Principal Mary Beth Crovetto confirmed the school is investigating the video posted on social media which appears to show a male staff member pinning a student down with his knee and yelling for the student to "calm down."

"You're gonna be still or I'm gonna thump your a-- on this concrete," the man could be heard shouting.

Crovetto told the newspaper she was troubled by what she saw in the video.

"I am deeply saddened by the images seen on the video," Crovetto said in a statement. "Those actions do not represent the expectation we have of our adults and students at Ponchatoula Junior High. A firm investigation into the incident is underway to ensure faculty and staff have a safe environment for all stakeholders."

It's unclear at this time what prompted the situation.