Priests with Baton Rouge ties named in list detailing alleged clergy abuse

Friday, November 02 2018
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Archbishop Gregory Aymond (via WWL)

BATON ROUGE - Several priests named in a list of New Orleans clergy with "credible" claims of abuse against them had previous assignments in the Baton Rouge area.

The list released by the New Orleans Archdiocese Friday names 57 clergy members accused of abusing minors going back decades. In a letter released to New Orleans media Friday morning, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he received calls from people urging him to release the list and others asking him to keep it private.

“I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims, in a spirit of transparency, and in the pursuit of justice,” the letter reads.

The list is 10 pages long and includes recent allegations as well as one dating as far back as 1917.

These accused clergy members had a record of service in the Baton Rouge area:

GERARD HOWELL

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1964

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Removed from Ministry: 1980

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Trinity, New Orleans
Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
Prince of Peace, Chalmette
St. Gerard, New Orleans
St. Henry, New Orleans
St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge

PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE

Date of Birth: 1871

Ordination: 1898

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s

Allegation Received: 1917

Removed from Ministry: 1917

Date of Death: 1955

Pastoral Assignments:

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
St. George, Baton Rouge
St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
St. Leon, Leonville

MICHAEL HURLEY

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1943

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1945

Left Archdiocese: 1955

Date of Death: 2005

Pastoral Assignments:

Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Francis de Sales, Houma
St. Maurice, New Orleans
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

RALPH LAWRENCE

Date of Birth: 1890

Ordination: 1916

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s

Allegation Received: 1935

Leave of absence: 1935

Date of Death: 1992

Pastoral Assignments

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
St. Anthony, Baton Rouge

MALCOLM STRASSEL

Date of Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1934

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments:

Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
Sacred Heart, LaCombe
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

JOHN WEBER

Date of Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961

Allegation Received: 2005

Date of Death: 2000

Pastoral Assignments:

Assumption Parish, Plattenville
Holy Trinity, New Orleans
St. Ann, Morganza
St. Eloi, Theriot
St. Rita, New Orleans

JOHN FRANKLIN

A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA

Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Removed from Ministry: 1959

Date of Death: unknown

Pastoral Assignments:

Ascension, Donaldsonville
St. Gabriel, New Orleans

LAWRENCE HECKER

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1996

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments

Christ the King, Terrytown
Holy Family, Luling
Holy Rosary, New Orleans
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
St. Anthony, Luling
St. Bernadette, Houma
St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
St. Mary, New Roads
St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans

You can find the full list here.

