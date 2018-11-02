Priests with Baton Rouge ties named in list detailing alleged clergy abuse

Archbishop Gregory Aymond (via WWL)

BATON ROUGE - Several priests named in a list of New Orleans clergy with "credible" claims of abuse against them had previous assignments in the Baton Rouge area.

The list released by the New Orleans Archdiocese Friday names 57 clergy members accused of abusing minors going back decades. In a letter released to New Orleans media Friday morning, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he received calls from people urging him to release the list and others asking him to keep it private.

“I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims, in a spirit of transparency, and in the pursuit of justice,” the letter reads.

The list is 10 pages long and includes recent allegations as well as one dating as far back as 1917.

These accused clergy members had a record of service in the Baton Rouge area:

GERARD HOWELL

Date of Birth: 1939

Ordination: 1964

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1978

Removed from Ministry: 1980

Pastoral Assignments

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego

Prince of Peace, Chalmette

St. Gerard, New Orleans

St. Henry, New Orleans

St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge

PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE

Date of Birth: 1871

Ordination: 1898

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s

Allegation Received: 1917

Removed from Ministry: 1917

Date of Death: 1955

Pastoral Assignments:

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron

St. George, Baton Rouge

St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete

St. Leon, Leonville

MICHAEL HURLEY

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1943

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1945

Left Archdiocese: 1955

Date of Death: 2005

Pastoral Assignments:

Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Francis de Sales, Houma

St. Maurice, New Orleans

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans

RALPH LAWRENCE

Date of Birth: 1890

Ordination: 1916

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s

Allegation Received: 1935

Leave of absence: 1935

Date of Death: 1992

Pastoral Assignments

Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans

Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras

Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield

Sacred Heart Church, Rayville

St. Anthony, Baton Rouge

MALCOLM STRASSEL

Date of Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1934

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006

Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments:

Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

Sacred Heart, LaCombe

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Mary Pamela, Raceland

JOHN WEBER

Date of Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961

Allegation Received: 2005

Date of Death: 2000

Pastoral Assignments:

Assumption Parish, Plattenville

Holy Trinity, New Orleans

St. Ann, Morganza

St. Eloi, Theriot

St. Rita, New Orleans

JOHN FRANKLIN

A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA

Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Removed from Ministry: 1959

Date of Death: unknown

Pastoral Assignments:

Ascension, Donaldsonville

St. Gabriel, New Orleans

LAWRENCE HECKER

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s

Allegation Received: 1996

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments

Christ the King, Terrytown

Holy Family, Luling

Holy Rosary, New Orleans

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans

St. Anthony, Luling

St. Bernadette, Houma

St. Charles Borromeo, in residence

St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie

St. Joseph, Gretna

St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi

St. Mary, New Roads

St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans

You can find the full list here.