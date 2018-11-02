Latest Weather Blog
Priests with Baton Rouge ties named in list detailing alleged clergy abuse
BATON ROUGE - Several priests named in a list of New Orleans clergy with "credible" claims of abuse against them had previous assignments in the Baton Rouge area.
The list released by the New Orleans Archdiocese Friday names 57 clergy members accused of abusing minors going back decades. In a letter released to New Orleans media Friday morning, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he received calls from people urging him to release the list and others asking him to keep it private.
“I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims, in a spirit of transparency, and in the pursuit of justice,” the letter reads.
The list is 10 pages long and includes recent allegations as well as one dating as far back as 1917.
These accused clergy members had a record of service in the Baton Rouge area:
GERARD HOWELL
Date of Birth: 1939
Ordination: 1964
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1978
Removed from Ministry: 1980
Pastoral Assignments
Holy Trinity, New Orleans
Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
Prince of Peace, Chalmette
St. Gerard, New Orleans
St. Henry, New Orleans
St. Lawrence the Martyr, Kenner
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge
PIERRE CELESTIN CAMBIAIRE
Date of Birth: 1871
Ordination: 1898
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1910s
Allegation Received: 1917
Removed from Ministry: 1917
Date of Death: 1955
Pastoral Assignments:
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cameron
St. George, Baton Rouge
St. Joseph, Grosse-Tete
St. Leon, Leonville
MICHAEL HURLEY
Date of Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1943
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Allegation Received: 1945
Left Archdiocese: 1955
Date of Death: 2005
Pastoral Assignments:
Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Francis de Sales, Houma
St. Maurice, New Orleans
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans
RALPH LAWRENCE
Date of Birth: 1890
Ordination: 1916
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: early 1930s
Allegation Received: 1935
Leave of absence: 1935
Date of Death: 1992
Pastoral Assignments
Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans
Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras
Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield
Sacred Heart Church, Rayville
St. Anthony, Baton Rouge
MALCOLM STRASSEL
Date of Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1934
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; early 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006
Date of Death: 1987
Pastoral Assignments:
Holy Rosary Church, St. Amant
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
Sacred Heart, LaCombe
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge
St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Mary Pamela, Raceland
JOHN WEBER
Date of Birth: 1919
Ordination: 1945
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Incardinated into Diocese of Baton Rouge: 1961
Allegation Received: 2005
Date of Death: 2000
Pastoral Assignments:
Assumption Parish, Plattenville
Holy Trinity, New Orleans
St. Ann, Morganza
St. Eloi, Theriot
St. Rita, New Orleans
JOHN FRANKLIN
A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA
Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Date of Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1959
Removed from Ministry: 1959
Date of Death: unknown
Pastoral Assignments:
Ascension, Donaldsonville
St. Gabriel, New Orleans
LAWRENCE HECKER
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1958
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: late 1960s; 1970s
Allegation Received: 1996
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments
Christ the King, Terrytown
Holy Family, Luling
Holy Rosary, New Orleans
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans
St. Anthony, Luling
St. Bernadette, Houma
St. Charles Borromeo, in residence
St. Frances Cabrini, New Orleans
St. Francis Xavier, Metairie
St. Joseph, Gretna
St. Louise de Marillac, Arabi
St. Mary, New Roads
St. Theresa of Child Jesus, New Orleans
You can find the full list here.