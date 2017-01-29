60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Priebus defends swift action to bar refugees

1 hour 2 minutes 59 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 10:52 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump acted early on in his term to impose a travel ban on refugees to block "people who want to do bad things to America."

Reince Priebus says there's nothing to apologize for after Friday's executive order drew widespread protests. A court order has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting certain people.

Trump is temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Priebus tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the action "doesn't affect green card holders moving forward" - the subject of legal challenges.

Scores were detained Saturday upon arrival at U.S. airports, spurring the judge's order.

Priebus says officials were using "discretionary authority" to ask "a few more questions" at U.S. airports.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days