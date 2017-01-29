Latest Weather Blog
Priebus defends swift action to bar refugees
WASHINGTON - The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump acted early on in his term to impose a travel ban on refugees to block "people who want to do bad things to America."
Reince Priebus says there's nothing to apologize for after Friday's executive order drew widespread protests. A court order has temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting certain people.
Trump is temporarily barring refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Priebus tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the action "doesn't affect green card holders moving forward" - the subject of legal challenges.
Scores were detained Saturday upon arrival at U.S. airports, spurring the judge's order.
Priebus says officials were using "discretionary authority" to ask "a few more questions" at U.S. airports.
