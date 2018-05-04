83°
Pride man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

1 hour 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 May 04, 2018 2:21 PM May 04, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday has been accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, 30-year-old James Spedale of Pride was arrested after detectives conducted online investigations and found 60 files containing child pornography. The files were found on a computer that troopers say was being used by Spedale.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Spedale following a forensic examination of electronic devices from his residence.

Spedale was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 8 counts of child pornography and 60 counts of distribution of child pornograhy.

