Pride man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday has been accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, 30-year-old James Spedale of Pride was arrested after detectives conducted online investigations and found 60 files containing child pornography. The files were found on a computer that troopers say was being used by Spedale.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Spedale following a forensic examination of electronic devices from his residence.

Spedale was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 8 counts of child pornography and 60 counts of distribution of child pornograhy.