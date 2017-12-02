Previously postponed Ogden Park Prowl takes place Saturday

BATON ROUGE - After an October postponement, this year's Ogden Park Prowl took place Saturday. The art festival located in Mid-City brings together local vendors and area residents.

"There's just so many artists and wonderful people, and such a culture that's gotten so colorful and lively the past few years," first-time visitor Meg McDaniel said.

Food trucks lined the eight blocks sectioned off for the event. For some vendors, like Daniel Avie, this was their first year participating.

When asked what was on the menu, Avie exclaimed, "gumbo and fish coubion."

Anyone strolling down the sidewalk could find booths selling jewelry, clothes, art and other trinkets. Many of the products for sale were made by Mid-City shops.

"They all share their ideas with you," homeowner Kenny Miller said.

Today's festival came just three days after a violent crime turned deadly on Government Street near where the event takes place.

Two victims were in a car, leaving a local bar, when the suspect, identified as Corey Montgomery, stopped them in the parking lot and demanded money at gunpoint. One of the victims gave Montgomery his wallet and as they attempted to drive off, he started shooting at the vehicle.

The driver then struck Montgomery with the vehicle as he fled the parking lot. The alleged gunman was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"The idea of how it happened is what really scared everybody," Miller said.

While the crime was the hottest conversation topic over the past few days, it didn't stop crowds from enjoying the festival.

"People just want to get along here and live and let live mainly," Miller said.