53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Tump's tactic for Health care may backfire

1 hour 53 minutes 53 seconds ago April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25 2017 April 25, 2017 4:20 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A hardball tactic to force congressional Democrats to negotiate on President Donald Trump's health care priorities might end up backfiring.

The White House has suggested it might eliminate billions of dollars in disputed "Obamacare" subsidies. But a study from a nonpartisan group suggests that stopping the Affordable Care Act payments at issue may actually cost the federal government billions more than it saves.

The Kaiser Family Foundation finds that taxpayers would pay 23 percent more than the potential savings from eliminating the health law's "cost-sharing" subsidies. The subsidies help low-income people with insurance deductibles and copayments.

It adds up to an estimated $2.3 billion more in 2018, an additional $31 billion over 10 years.

How's that possible? Insurers could jack up premiums, which are subsidized separately.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days