President Trump welcomes German chancellor

1 hour 38 minutes 27 seconds ago March 17, 2017 Mar 17, 2017 Friday, March 17 2017 March 17, 2017 11:34 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House.

Merkel arrived Friday morning for a series of meetings with Trump. The itinerary includes discussions on strengthening NATO, fighting the Islamic State group and resolving Ukraine's conflict.

Trump spent much of 2016 bashing the chancellor, accusing her of "ruining" Germany for allowing an influx of refugees from Syria.

Merkel was originally supposed to visit the White House Tuesday. That meeting was delayed due to snow.

