70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump wants to send up to 4,000 troops to border

2 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 April 05, 2018 4:25 PM April 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

PHOENIX - President Donald Trump has said that he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the US-Mexico border.
 
Speaking on Air Force One Thursday, Trump gave his first estimate on guard levels.
 
Asked about the cost, he said the administration was looking at it.
 
Trump says he plans to keep the guard members there until a "large portion of the wall is built."
 
Former President George W. Bush sent 6,400 National Guard members to the border between 2006 and 2008.
 
They performed support duties aimed at freeing up federal agents to focus on border security.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days