President Trump to visit New Orleans Monday
NEW ORLEANS – President Donald Trump will be in New Orleans Monday.
The president will speak at the National Farm Bureau Federation’s convention, WWL and The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday. The convention is at the city’s large convention center along the riverfront.
The president spoke at the convention last year when it was in Tennessee.
