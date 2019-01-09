60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump to visit New Orleans Monday

38 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 4:21 PM January 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – President Donald Trump will be in New Orleans Monday.

The president will speak at the National Farm Bureau Federation’s convention, WWL and The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday. The convention is at the city’s large convention center along the riverfront.

The president spoke at the convention last year when it was in Tennessee.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days