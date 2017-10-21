75°
President Trump to release never before seen JFK assassination files

Saturday, October 21 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON D.C.- President Donald Trump announced that he will allow the release of classified FBI documents about the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The classified JFK documents were scheduled to be released on Oct. 26, but it was unclear whether Trump would allow their publication. In a tweet this morning, Trump announced that he would not stand in the way of the release if no other information surfaced. 

The National Archives has until Thursday to gather all the remaining documents regarding the JFK investigation. There are about 3,000 never before seen files and about 30,000 files that were previously released with redactions. 

