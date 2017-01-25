74°
President Trump talks exclusively with ABC News today, Watch on WBRZ all day

By: Trey Schmaltz

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump talked for the first time with ABC News about his first few days in office.

The first, exclusive interview with Trump happened Wednesday morning.  ABC News' David Muir discussed many topics with the president.

Watch clips of the interview during all WBRZ News 2 newscasts Wednesday.  The entire interview airs at 9 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2.

