President Trump says welfare reform is coming

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is signaling more reforms are ahead for the nation's welfare system. He tells conservatives that "it's time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work." He adds, "You're going to love it."



The nation's welfare laws were overhauled under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The changes provided states with grants in exchange for greater flexibility in how they can use the funds.



There's been a steady decline in the number of needy families participating in the nation's welfare program since the mid-1990s.



Trump says at the Conservative Political Action Conference that "jobs are already starting to pour back" and points to pledges for more manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump also vowed again to deport immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes.



Trump's told a gathering of conservatives that "as we speak today, immigration officers are finding gang members, drug dealers and criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out."



His declaration comes the day after he and one of his Cabinet secretaries offered clashing takes on the nature of the deportation push.



Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pledged in Mexico that the United States won't enlist its military to enforce immigration laws and that there will be "no mass deportations."



But only hours earlier Trump suggested the opposite, saying it would be a "military operation."



Press secretary Sean Spicer later said Trump used "military" as an adjective and was stressing "precision."