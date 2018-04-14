55°
President Trump says US has 'launched precision strikes' in Syria

1 day 2 hours 13 minutes ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 8:05 PM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.
 
Associated Press reporters in Damascus saw smoke rising from east Damascus early Saturday morning local time. Syrian state TV says the attack has begun on the capital, though it wasn't immediately clear what was targeted.
 
Trump announced Friday night that the U.S., France and Britain have launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.

