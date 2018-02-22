President Trump proposes drinking age requirement for some gun possessions

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The president tweeted Thursday morning, he is working to change gun laws so that the minimum age to possess more weapons than at present would be 21.

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

The details came about in a series of tweets concerning the recent school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed. In addition, the president wrote support for the National Rifle Association, calling its leaders "Great People and Great American Patriots."

Yet, President Donald Trump, who has been a strong supporter of gun rights, is publicly weighing some gun control measures in the wake of the school shooting. In addition to the age requirement, he has expressed interest in strengthening background checks and banning "bump stock" style devices.

Later Thursday, the president was set to meet with state and local officials from around the country to discuss school safety. The White House listed attendees as Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, both Republicans. The Democratic Mayor of Parkland, Florida, Christine Hunschofsky, will also participate. She is the mayor of the town where the school shooting occurred last week.

On Wednesday, Trump heard from students and parents impacted by the Parkland, Florida, shooting, as well as past mass shootings.

