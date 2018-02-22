75°
President Trump proposes drinking age requirement for some gun possessions

Thursday, February 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The president tweeted Thursday morning, he is working to change gun laws so that the minimum age to possess more weapons than at present would be 21.

The details came about in a series of tweets concerning the recent school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed. In addition, the president wrote support for the National Rifle Association, calling its leaders "Great People and Great American Patriots."

Yet, President Donald Trump, who has been a strong supporter of gun rights, is publicly weighing some gun control measures in the wake of the school shooting. In addition to the age requirement, he has expressed interest in strengthening background checks and banning "bump stock" style devices.

Later Thursday, the president was set to meet with state and local officials from around the country to discuss school safety. The White House listed attendees as Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, both Republicans. The Democratic Mayor of Parkland, Florida, Christine Hunschofsky, will also participate. She is the mayor of the town where the school shooting occurred last week.

On Wednesday, Trump heard from students and parents impacted by the Parkland, Florida, shooting, as well as past mass shootings.

President Trump wants to see action on a series of gun control measures, posting on Twitter: "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!"

