84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump pays surprise visit to hospital treating Congressman Scalise

30 minutes 37 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 7:52 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated for his injuries following Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.
  
The president and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.
  
MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.
  
Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.
  

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days