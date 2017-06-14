84°
President Trump pays surprise visit to hospital treating Congressman Scalise
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is making a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Rep. Steve Scalise is being treated for his injuries following Wednesday's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.
The president and first lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.
MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition." It provided no further details about him.
Scalise was among several people wounded when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. The attacker was shot and later died.
