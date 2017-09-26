President Trump notes progress after Cowboys kneel before, stand for anthem

After Monday night's pre-game display, President Donald Trump says progress is being made in the ongoing controversy concerning the NFL and protests during the national anthem.

During Monday Night Football, the entire Cowboy's team, including owner Jerry Jones, made a statement by kneeling before the national anthem and then rising to their feet and locking arms for the actual performance. This differed from some other demonstrations across the NFL, which entailed players taking a knee throughout the entirety of the anthem.

Donald Trump took note of this in Tweets early Tuesday, first pointing out that there were loud boos during the kneeling and then saying progress was being made as the Cowboys stood for the anthem.

"The booing at the NFL game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees was loudest I have ever heard. Great Anger," Trump tweeted.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Cowboys players told the Star-Telegram that a statement had to be made because Trump 'crossed a line."



At a rally in Alabama last week, Trump blasted players who kneeled during the anthem, saying it would be great if owners would tell them they were fired. Many players also criticized the president for referring to the protesters as "sons of b****es".