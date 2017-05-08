President Trump distances himself from Flynn

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Flynn's troubles, tweeting that it was the Obama administration that gave Flynn the "highest security clearance."



Flynn was dismissed under President Barack Obama as defense intelligence chief before becoming an ardent supporter of Trump and eventually Trump's national security adviser.



Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general, is expected to testify Monday that she had warned the White House about contacts between Flynn and Russia before being fired by Trump.



Trump tweeted Monday that Flynn was "given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that."



In a second tweet, Trump said Yates should be asked under oath "if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers" soon after she raised concerns about Flynn.