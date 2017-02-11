President Trump approves Louisiana disaster relief declaration

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Saturday that President Donald Trump has approved the federal disaster declaration for Orleans and Livingston Parishes following the tornadoes in South Louisiana.

Severe storms swepted through much of Southeat Louisiana Tuesday, causing damage to nearly 800 homes in several parishes. The National Weather service also said six confirmed tornadoes touched down in the region.

"I want to thank President Trump for his quick assistance, and I commit to the people of South Louisiana that we will do everything within our power to help them rebuild as quickly as possible," Governor Edwards said.

Edwards sent the request to President Trump on Friday, requesting assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson and St. James Parishes.