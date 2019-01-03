President Trump approves Congressional medal for Saints legend Steve Gleason

Photo: WWL

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has approved the House of Representatives' move to award former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal.

On Thursday, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise confirmed the president signed the bipartisan legislation which will honor the former athlete whose battle with ALS spurred the creation of the Gleason Initiative Foundation, an organization pioneering efforts to develop and provide technology to help ALS patients.

.@POTUS has now signed this into law! I’m proud to have helped lead the effort in Congress to recognize Steve Gleason for his incredible service. #ALS https://t.co/JKcCUV6QRt — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 3, 2019

Gleason made his mark on Saints history in the team's first home game vs the Atlanta Falcons following Hurricane Katrina in 2006. The safety blocked a punt that became a symbol of recovery for the hurting city.

Gleason's selection marks the first a current or former NFL player to be awarded the honor. A ceremony will be held later this year.