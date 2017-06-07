President Trump announces pick for FBI director

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.



Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray is "a man of impeccable credentials."



There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."



Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.



Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.



Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.