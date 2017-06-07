73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump announces pick for FBI director

1 hour 57 minutes 5 seconds ago June 07, 2017 Jun 7, 2017 Wednesday, June 07 2017 June 07, 2017 8:05 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
 
Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray is "a man of impeccable credentials."
 
There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."
 
Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.
 
Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.
 
Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days