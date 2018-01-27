President Trump announces intent to appoint LSU alumna as federal CIO

Photo: LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE- President Trump has announced his intent to appoint LSU alumna Suzette Kuhlow Kent as federal CIO.

Kent, who graduated from LSU in May 1990 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, will be administrator of the Office of Electronic Government and the Office of Management and Budget.

"According to the White House's nomination announcement, Kent is an industry leader of large-scale business transformation using technology for the world's most complex organizations. She is currently a principal with Ernst & Young's financial services practice and has been a partner at Accenture, consulting president at Carreker Corporation and a managing director at JPMorgan," LSU Media Relations wrote in a statement.

Kent is a frequent speaker in global industry forums, publisher of thought leadership pieces, and holds patents in banking processes.