President Trump announces attorney general and UN ambassador nominations

Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is filling positions in his cabinet on Friday morning with an announcement that he is nominating former attorney general under President George H.W. Bush as his replacement of ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Trump also announced State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, will be his nominee as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Nauert will replace Ambassador Nikki Haley, who resigned from the job in October 2018.

There's one more nomination President Trump was not ready to make from the White House this morning. That position is believed by CNN to be his to his chief of staff. He did not answer questions outside of the White House on Friday morning, about the possibility of needing a new person.

President Trump says he will announce the mystery position and nomination Saturday at the Army-Navy game while in Philadelphia.

Friday, several key people in his cabinet boarded Marine One to head to a convention in Kansas City, current Chief of Staff John Kelly was not one of them.