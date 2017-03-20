President of embattled Uber leaves after 6 months on job

SAN FRANCISCO - Jeff Jones, the president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job.



Uber on Sunday confirmed Jones' resignation and in a brief statement wished him the best.



Jones' departure comes days after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said the company will hire a chief operating officer who can help write its "next chapter."



The San Francisco-based firm has been hit by several controversies, including allegations that it routinely ignores sexual harassment. A recent video showed Kalanick profanely berating a driver who confronted him about steep cuts in Uber's rates.



Uber also acknowledged it has used a program to thwart authorities who have been trying to curtail or shut down its service in cities around the world.



Jones had left Target, where he was chief marketing officer, to join Uber in September.