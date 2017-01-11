63°
President makes final address
CHICAGO - President Barack Obama says, "The work of democracy has always been hard, contentious and sometimes bloody," but he says his faith in America has only been strengthened over the past eight years.
Obama delivered a farewell address to the nation Tuesday night in Chicago.
In less than two weeks, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president and Obama will become a private citizen.
