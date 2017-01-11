63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President makes final address

32 minutes 16 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 8:03 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO - President Barack Obama says, "The work of democracy has always been hard, contentious and sometimes bloody," but he says his faith in America has only been strengthened over the past eight years.

Obama delivered a farewell address to the nation Tuesday night in Chicago.

In less than two weeks, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president and Obama will become a private citizen.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days