President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission could cause problems

Wednesday, August 09 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A voter fraud commission established by President Donald Trump could make it easier for hackers to get voter registration information.

The possibility is ironic since the commission is charged with rooting out voter fraud, something that election experts say is not a widespread problem in the U.S. The panel asked election officials across the country for public information about voters. Most states are complying.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says keeping lists with information on voters nationwide "is akin to handing a zip drive to Russia." The Democrat denied the request. The data could be vulnerable to hacks, which is a concern for privacy advocates.

But some election experts say it might not be detailed enough to do significant damage to the nation's voting system.

