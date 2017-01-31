65°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump nominates to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has nominated federal appeals judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver since 2006, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. He once worked at the Supreme Court as a law clerk.
If approved by the Senate, Gorsuch would take the seat left vacant since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama's successor.
He would be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at age 43.
Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a prime-time address from the White House.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family buys van with fake inspection sticker, warning others
-
House moved from Chimes restaurant to be used by student ministry
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: City leaders admit "mistake" cost thousands of dollars
-
Our Lady of the Lake breaks ground on new emergency room in...
-
WATCH: Behind the scenes as krewe flocks the lakes