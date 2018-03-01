Preservation Hall signature sousaphone stolen

Photo: Preservation Hall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Someone has stolen Preservation Hall's signature sousaphone, and there's a reward for returning the wraparound tuba.

Creative director and musician Ben Jaffe wrote about the theft on the traditional jazz venue's Facebook page, saying he bought the instrument shortly after Hurricane Katrina to replace one lost to the 2005 storm.

A photo shows him playing the brass sousaphone, which has "Preservation Hall, New Orleans" painted on the bell.

He says it was taken Saturday, after a performance at New Orleans Airlift.

Jeanette Jaffe said Thursday they've received a number of calls since the message was posted Wednesday, but none brought a lead to the instrument.

She says some callers even offered their own instruments.

Jaffe's Facebook message doesn't give the sousaphone's make and model. They can cost up to $13,000.