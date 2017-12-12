Prescribed burn planned in marsh north of New Orleans

Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

LACOMBE- Weather permitting, federal crews will begin burning a small part of a national wildlife refuge north of New Orleans on Tuesday to kill invasive plants.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service says it plans to burn about 60 acres of marsh in the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, starting Tuesday.

Burning the invasive plants will let native marsh grasses return.

The refuge covers 18,000 acres of forests, marshes and wetlands on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

A news release says signs have been posted along roads bordering the area where the prescribed burn is planned.

It says people may see smoke coming off the refuge, but effects on the general public are expected to be minimal.