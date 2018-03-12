59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Preschool students made honorary junior deputies during Law Enforcement Day

4 hours 29 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 2:30 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Students at Primary Colors Preschool had a very special guest in class today.

Cpl. Eddie Vauthier stopped by the school Monday for Law Enforcement Day. Vauthier explained to students that deputies are their friends, and even let them see some of the tools he uses on the job.

Photos show some of the preschoolers adorably dressed up as law enforcement officers.

Before he left the school, Vauthier presented each student with a junior deputy badge and made them all honorary junior deputies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days