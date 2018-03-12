Preschool students made honorary junior deputies during Law Enforcement Day

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- Students at Primary Colors Preschool had a very special guest in class today.

Cpl. Eddie Vauthier stopped by the school Monday for Law Enforcement Day. Vauthier explained to students that deputies are their friends, and even let them see some of the tools he uses on the job.

Photos show some of the preschoolers adorably dressed up as law enforcement officers.

Before he left the school, Vauthier presented each student with a junior deputy badge and made them all honorary junior deputies.