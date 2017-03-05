Preppers and Survival Expo helps Louisianians prepare for any disater

BATON ROUGE - Everything you need to stay alive if the end should come soon, all under one roof.

The national Peppers and Survivalist Expo is being held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center Saturday and Sunday. It's an event for those who want to be prepared for absolutely anything.

All of the necessities for any survivor are here, water purifiers, self-defense devices, and food that has a shelf life of 30-years.

"Most people don't realize they need to be prepared until it's too late," Director Ray McCreary said.

Prepper Raymond Jones is buying a book that will help him survive a medical emergency if there are no doctors around.

"The possibility of civil unrest that would cause a possibility that we might have to be preppers or we may have to take care of ourselves for an extended period of time," Jones said.

But you don't have to believe that the world is about to end to get something out of this event. They have items that can help you survive a natural disaster. Considering the state's tendency to flood and the abundance of Hurricanes, most Louisianians can get something out of this expo.

"People in this area have lived through some really terrible things where everything they had was taken very suddenly and they had little to no time to prepare," Exhibitor Jeremy Dewberry said.

Around here they believe it pays to always be prepared because you never know when the next disaster will strike.