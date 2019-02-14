Pregnant woman killed in drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

GLYNN - Authorities say a pregnant woman from Baton Rouge was killed in an overnight drive-by shooting.

Around 1:34 a.m. Thursday deputies with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a location in the 15130 block Russell Lane in Glynn after a man called and said his girlfriend had been shot. Authorities say the couple was in bed when someone outside the residence opened fire.

According to the sheriff's office, Aerial Edwards was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Officials confirmed Edwards was pregnant at time but couldn't say how far along she was.

The Louisiana Police Crime Lab was called to process the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 638-5445.